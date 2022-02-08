Securitas Q4 Sales, Organic Growth, EPS Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Securitas Q4 sales SEK 28,049 million vs. estimate SEK 27,170 million.Q4 EPS SEK 2.05 vs. estimate SEK 1.98Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,646 million vs. estimate SEK 1,561 millionQ4 organic growth 4% vs. estimate 3.5%Record level operating … (PLX AI) – Securitas Q4 sales SEK 28,049 million vs. estimate SEK 27,170 million.

Q4 EPS SEK 2.05 vs. estimate SEK 1.98

Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,646 million vs. estimate SEK 1,561 million

Q4 organic growth 4% vs. estimate 3.5%

Record level operating result and highest operating margin in more than a ­decade

The price and wage ­balance was successfully kept on par throughout the year. Going into 2022 we are well positioned to maintain this balance, CEO says Wertpapier

