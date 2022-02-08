checkAd

Securitas Q4 Sales, Organic Growth, EPS Better Than Expected

  • (PLX AI) – Securitas Q4 sales SEK 28,049 million vs. estimate SEK 27,170 million.
  • Q4 EPS SEK 2.05 vs. estimate SEK 1.98
  • Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,646 million vs. estimate SEK 1,561 million
  • Q4 organic growth 4% vs. estimate 3.5%
  • Record level operating result and highest operating margin in more than a ­decade
  • The price and wage ­balance was successfully kept on par throughout the year. Going into 2022 we are well positioned to maintain this balance, CEO says
