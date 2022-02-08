Danske Bank Chairman to Step Down; Blessing Recommended as Replacement (PLX AI) – Danske Bank Chairman of Board of Directors, Karsten Dybvad, will not stand for re-election at the coming ordinary general meeting.Danske Bank says Dybvad recommends Martin Blessing as new ChairmanBlessing has been a member of the Board of … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank Chairman of Board of Directors, Karsten Dybvad, will not stand for re-election at the coming ordinary general meeting.

Danske Bank says Dybvad recommends Martin Blessing as new Chairman

Blessing has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2020 and is chairman of the risk committee Wertpapier

Danske Bank Aktie





