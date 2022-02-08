Yara Q4 Earnings Miss Consensus; Sees Challenge from High, Volatile NatGas Prices
(PLX AI) – Yara Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 765 million vs. estimate USD 957 million.Q4 net income USD -26 millionQ4 operating income USD 148 millionQ4 revenue USD 5,032 million vs. estimate USD 5,722 millionYara’s market environment is supportive, with …
- (PLX AI) – Yara Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 765 million vs. estimate USD 957 million.
- Q4 net income USD -26 million
- Q4 operating income USD 148 million
- Q4 revenue USD 5,032 million vs. estimate USD 5,722 million
- Yara’s market environment is supportive, with higher nitrogen prices globally reflecting both strong demand and a tight supply situation, company says
- However, high and volatile natural gas prices continue to pose a challenge for the nitrogen industry in Europe, adding to global food security concerns in a situation with already tight supply across the main nutrients, Yara says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0