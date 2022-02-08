Outokumpu Sales Top Expectations; Adj. EBITDA Below; Sees Similar or Higher Q1
- (PLX AI) – Q4 sales EUR 2,215 million vs. estimate EUR 2,200 million
- Q4 EBITDA EUR 314 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 326 million vs. estimate EUR 330 million
- Q4 EBIT EUR 191 million
- Q4 net income EUR 159 million
- Q4 EPS EUR 0.35
- Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 245 million
- Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be on a similar or higher level compared to the fourth quarter
- Group stainless steel deliveries in the first quarter are expected to increase compared to the fourth quarter
