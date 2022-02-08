Yara Shares Expected to Fall on Earnings Miss, Gas Price Challenges
(PLX AI) – Yara shares are expected to fall at the open after fourth-quarter earnings were worse than expected, analysts said. Yara Q4 revenue of $5,032 million missed consensus of $5,722 million, while adjusted EBITDA of $765 million was much lower …
- (PLX AI) – Yara shares are expected to fall at the open after fourth-quarter earnings were worse than expected, analysts said.
- Yara Q4 revenue of $5,032 million missed consensus of $5,722 million, while adjusted EBITDA of $765 million was much lower than expectations of $957 million
- The company said high and volatile natural gas prices continue to pose a challenge
- We expect 2022 estimates to go slightly down on softer than expected Q4 results and higher gas price assumptions, with a negative share price reaction today, SEB analysts said
- NOTE: Yara will hld a call with analysts at 12:00 CET
