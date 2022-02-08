Andritz Gets Hydropower Contract in Nigeria
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to modernize second generating unit at the Jebba hydropower plant in Nigeria.
- This contract follows an order received in January 2021 to modernize the first unit 2G6
- Order comprises the entire electro-mechanical and hydro-mechanical equipment for unit 2G5, including a 96.4 MW turbine, a 103 MVA generator and accessory equipment, as well as the intake gate
- Commissioning scheduled for beginning of 2024
