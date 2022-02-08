Andritz Gets Hydropower Contract in Nigeria (PLX AI) – Andritz to modernize second generating unit at the Jebba hydropower plant in Nigeria.This contract follows an order received in January 2021 to modernize the first unit 2G6Order comprises the entire electro-mechanical and hydro-mechanical … (PLX AI) – Andritz to modernize second generating unit at the Jebba hydropower plant in Nigeria.

This contract follows an order received in January 2021 to modernize the first unit 2G6

Order comprises the entire electro-mechanical and hydro-mechanical equipment for unit 2G5, including a 96.4 MW turbine, a 103 MVA generator and accessory equipment, as well as the intake gate

Commissioning scheduled for beginning of 2024 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 49,62 € , was eine Steigerung von +5,13% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Andritz Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 08.02.2022, 09:00 | | 56 0 | 0 08.02.2022, 09:00 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer