Ambu Drops 8% After Outlook Cut, Organic Growth Miss (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 8% at the open after the company softened its full-year outlook only 3 months after initially issuing it, and after organic growth faltered in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Ambu posted organic growth decline of 1% … (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 8% at the open after the company softened its full-year outlook only 3 months after initially issuing it, and after organic growth faltered in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Ambu posted organic growth decline of 1% in the first quarter and cut its outlook for FY organic growth to "15% or higher" from 15-19% previously

Also cut FY outlook for EBIT margin to "7% of higher" from 7-9% previously

The original outlook had already been seen as soft, with shares falling 5% on the day it was first given in November

Soft guide already in the first quarter was not taken well, as it indicates that management is more cautious about 2022, analysts at Bank of America said

Ambu needs to reverse trend in average selling prices before investors gain confidence in the stock again, BofA said, which has an underperform rating on the company



Autor: PLX AI | 08.02.2022, 09:11

