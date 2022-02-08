Demant Opens Down 3% as EBIT Guidance Worse Than Expected (PLX AI) – Demant shares opened down 3% after new guidance was below expectations. Outlook for 2022 is EBIT DKK 3,450-3,750 million, while consensus was DKK 3,644 millionWith the outlook implying downside to consensus at midpoint, growth momentum … (PLX AI) – Demant shares opened down 3% after new guidance was below expectations.

Outlook for 2022 is EBIT DKK 3,450-3,750 million, while consensus was DKK 3,644 million

With the outlook implying downside to consensus at midpoint, growth momentum should decelerate this year, analysts at Goldman Sachs said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock

Demant also issued an organic growth outlook of 5-9% for 2022 Wertpapier

