Demant Opens Down 3% as EBIT Guidance Worse Than Expected

(PLX AI) – Demant shares opened down 3% after new guidance was below expectations. Outlook for 2022 is EBIT DKK 3,450-3,750 million, while consensus was DKK 3,644 millionWith the outlook implying downside to consensus at midpoint, growth momentum …
- Outlook for 2022 is EBIT DKK 3,450-3,750 million, while consensus was DKK 3,644 million
- With the outlook implying downside to consensus at midpoint, growth momentum should decelerate this year, analysts at Goldman Sachs said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock
- Demant also issued an organic growth outlook of 5-9% for 2022
