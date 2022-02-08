PREVIEW: Maersk Guidance Could Disappoint Tomorrow, DNB Says (PLX AI) – Maersk is scheduled to give guidance for 2022 tomorrow, and analysts disagree on if it is likely to help the share continue to over-perform. Maersk already reported preliminary Q4 earnings on Jan. 14Maersk may forecast a 2022 EBITDA of … (PLX AI) – Maersk is scheduled to give guidance for 2022 tomorrow, and analysts disagree on if it is likely to help the share continue to over-perform.

Maersk already reported preliminary Q4 earnings on Jan. 14

Maersk may forecast a 2022 EBITDA of $25 billion, while buy-side investors expectations could be higher than $27 billion, DNB said, reiterating a hold rating on Maersk

Strong markets are for now offsetting increased costs, but normalizing revenue could prove challenging for margins, DNB said, lifting their price target to DKK 23,800 from DKK 20,900

2022 guidance could be conservative versus expectations, and likely below 2021's EBITDA, Danske Bank analysts said (sell, DKK 22,000)

U.S. demand outlook and spot rates could look different in the second half of the year if consumer spending tilts toward services: Danske

However, Maersk could announce a substantial cash return to shareholders when it releases earnings, analysts at Bank of America said (buy, DKK 32,000)

Maersk has already announced share buybacks of $10 billion for 2022-25 and could announce a special dividend on top as freight rates are unlikely to normalize quickly, BofA said

Stay on board and enjoy the ride, with good buying opportunities for investors willing to accept short-term volatility to gain in the long run, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 31,000)



