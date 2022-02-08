checkAd

PREVIEW: Maersk Guidance Could Disappoint Tomorrow, DNB Says

(PLX AI) – Maersk is scheduled to give guidance for 2022 tomorrow, and analysts disagree on if it is likely to help the share continue to over-perform. Maersk already reported preliminary Q4 earnings on Jan. 14Maersk may forecast a 2022 EBITDA of …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk is scheduled to give guidance for 2022 tomorrow, and analysts disagree on if it is likely to help the share continue to over-perform.
  • Maersk already reported preliminary Q4 earnings on Jan. 14
  • Maersk may forecast a 2022 EBITDA of $25 billion, while buy-side investors expectations could be higher than $27 billion, DNB said, reiterating a hold rating on Maersk
  • Strong markets are for now offsetting increased costs, but normalizing revenue could prove challenging for margins, DNB said, lifting their price target to DKK 23,800 from DKK 20,900
  • 2022 guidance could be conservative versus expectations, and likely below 2021's EBITDA, Danske Bank analysts said (sell, DKK 22,000)
  • U.S. demand outlook and spot rates could look different in the second half of the year if consumer spending tilts toward services: Danske
  • However, Maersk could announce a substantial cash return to shareholders when it releases earnings, analysts at Bank of America said (buy, DKK 32,000)
  • Maersk has already announced share buybacks of $10 billion for 2022-25 and could announce a special dividend on top as freight rates are unlikely to normalize quickly, BofA said
  • Stay on board and enjoy the ride, with good buying opportunities for investors willing to accept short-term volatility to gain in the long run, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 31,000)


