DFDS Rises as Strong Freight Volumes Trump Earnings Miss
(PLX AI) – DFDS shares rose 2.7% despite an earnings miss as freight volumes soared 14% in January compared to last year.DFDS Q4 adj. EBITDA at DKK 915 was below expectations of DKK 965 million, while guidance of DKK 3.9-4.4 billion for this year …
- (PLX AI) – DFDS shares rose 2.7% despite an earnings miss as freight volumes soared 14% in January compared to last year.
- DFDS Q4 adj. EBITDA at DKK 915 was below expectations of DKK 965 million, while guidance of DKK 3.9-4.4 billion for this year compared with consensus of DKK 4.38 billion
- The miss on EBITDA was driven by passenger activities and increased costs in logistics, but the freight business is in great shape, SEB said
- The low point of DKK 3.9 billion for the guidance seems conservative, SEB said
- NOTE: DFDS holds analyst call at 10:00 CET
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0