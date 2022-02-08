DFDS Rises as Strong Freight Volumes Trump Earnings Miss (PLX AI) – DFDS shares rose 2.7% despite an earnings miss as freight volumes soared 14% in January compared to last year.DFDS Q4 adj. EBITDA at DKK 915 was below expectations of DKK 965 million, while guidance of DKK 3.9-4.4 billion for this year … (PLX AI) – DFDS shares rose 2.7% despite an earnings miss as freight volumes soared 14% in January compared to last year.

DFDS Q4 adj. EBITDA at DKK 915 was below expectations of DKK 965 million, while guidance of DKK 3.9-4.4 billion for this year compared with consensus of DKK 4.38 billion

The miss on EBITDA was driven by passenger activities and increased costs in logistics, but the freight business is in great shape, SEB said

The low point of DKK 3.9 billion for the guidance seems conservative, SEB said

NOTE: DFDS holds analyst call at 10:00 CET Wertpapier

