Linde to Build New Hydrogen Facility in France After Long-Term Agreement with BASF

(PLX AI) – Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BASF in France. Linde will design, build, own and operate a new hydrogen production facility at Chalampé, France. The plant is expected onstream in the first half of 2024

Linde will design, build, own and operate a new hydrogen production facility at Chalampé, France

The plant is expected onstream in the first half of 2024

