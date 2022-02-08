Linde to Build New Hydrogen Facility in France After Long-Term Agreement with BASF
(PLX AI) – Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BASF in France. Linde will design, build, own and operate a new hydrogen production facility at Chalampé, FranceThe plant is expected onstream in the first half of 2024
