Carrier Q4 Revenue, Adj. EPS Better Than Expected; Outlook May Be Seen Soft

  • (PLX AI) – Carrier Q4 revenue USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,830 million.
  • Q4 EPS USD 0.36
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.44 vs. estimate USD 0.39
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.2-2.3 vs consensus at USD 2.27
  • Outlook excludes recently announced Toshiba acquisition, expected to close before the end of Q3 2022
  • Outlook FY sales USD 20 billion
Autor: PLX AI
08.02.2022, 12:33   

