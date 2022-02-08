Carrier Q4 Revenue, Adj. EPS Better Than Expected; Outlook May Be Seen Soft
(PLX AI) – Carrier Q4 revenue USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,830 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.36Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.44 vs. estimate USD 0.39Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.2-2.3 vs consensus at USD 2.27Outlook excludes recently announced Toshiba …
- (PLX AI) – Carrier Q4 revenue USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,830 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 0.36
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.44 vs. estimate USD 0.39
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.2-2.3 vs consensus at USD 2.27
- Outlook excludes recently announced Toshiba acquisition, expected to close before the end of Q3 2022
- Outlook FY sales USD 20 billion
