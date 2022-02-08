Pfizer Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Below Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Pfizer Q4 revenue USD 23,838 million vs. estimate USD 24,100 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 0.59
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.08 vs. estimate USD 0.87
- Outlook FY 2022 revenue $98.0 to $102.0 billion vs. consensus $105.5 billion
- Outlook FY Comirnaty revenue $32 billion
- Outlook FY adj. EPS $6.35-6.55 vs. consensus $6.69
