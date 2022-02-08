Fiserv Q4 Beats on Revenue, Adj. EPS Tops Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Fiserv Q4 revenue USD 4,260 million vs. estimate USD 4,030 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 0.5
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.56
- Fiserv expects organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.40 to $6.55 for 2022
