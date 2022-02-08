Fiserv Q4 Beats on Revenue, Adj. EPS Tops Consensus (PLX AI) – Fiserv Q4 revenue USD 4,260 million vs. estimate USD 4,030 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.5Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.56Fiserv expects organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.40 to $6.55 … (PLX AI) – Fiserv Q4 revenue USD 4,260 million vs. estimate USD 4,030 million.

Q4 EPS USD 0.5

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.56

Fiserv expects organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.40 to $6.55 for 2022 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 93,06 $ , was einem Rückgang von -12,11% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Fiserv Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 08.02.2022, 13:06 | | 59 0 | 0 08.02.2022, 13:06 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer