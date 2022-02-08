Peloton Confirms Board Changes
(PLX AI) – Peloton Announces Appointment of New Directors to the BoardPeloton Angel L. Mendez and Jonathan Mildenhall to Join the Peloton BoardPeloton Director Erik Blachford to Step DownPeloton Barry McCarthy to Also Join Board; John Foley to …
Angel L. Mendez and Jonathan Mildenhall to Join the Peloton Board
Director Erik Blachford to Step Down
- Peloton Director Erik Blachford to Step Down
- Peloton Barry McCarthy to Also Join Board; John Foley to Become Executive Chair
