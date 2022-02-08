checkAd

Jungheinrich JV JT Energy Systems Buys Stake in Battery Specialist NOVUM

(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich says JT Energy Systems, its JV with Triathlon Batterien, acquires stake in NOVUM, a Dresden-based AI company and battery specialist.The use of AI-based analysis tools makes used vehicle batteries fit for their second and …

  • (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich says JT Energy Systems, its JV with Triathlon Batterien, acquires stake in NOVUM, a Dresden-based AI company and battery specialist.
  • The use of AI-based analysis tools makes used vehicle batteries fit for their second and third lifetimes, company said
  • NOVUM uses artificial intelligence to increase the profitability and efficiency of batteries in the areas of home and large-scale storage, electromobility and battery-powered devices

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 38,85, was eine Steigerung von +4,94% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
08.02.2022, 13:43  |  45   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Jungheinrich JV JT Energy Systems Buys Stake in Battery Specialist NOVUM (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich says JT Energy Systems, its JV with Triathlon Batterien, acquires stake in NOVUM, a Dresden-based AI company and battery specialist.The use of AI-based analysis tools makes used vehicle batteries fit for their second and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh
Yara Q4 Earnings Miss Consensus; Sees Challenge from High, Volatile NatGas Prices
Align Settles Litigation with 3Shape; No Material Effect on Financial Results
Pfizer Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Below Consensus
Phillips 66, H2 Energy to Build 250 Hydrogen Stations in Germany, Austria, Denmark
Amgen Shares Rise 3% After Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations
Yara Shares Expected to Fall on Earnings Miss, Gas Price Challenges
Outokumpu Sales Top Expectations; Adj. EBITDA Below; Sees Similar or Higher Q1
Meta Says PayPal Co-Founder Peter Thiel to Retire from Meta Board
Hypoport 2021 EBIT Above Expectations, Company Says
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Alphabet Q4 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates; Decides 20-for-1 Stock Split
Nel Jumps 7% After Another Order as Goldman Initiates with Buy
TeamViewer Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 67.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 47 Million
Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion
Xylem 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh
Worst Is Not Over for Ørsted, Bank of America Says After Earnings
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders