Jungheinrich JV JT Energy Systems Buys Stake in Battery Specialist NOVUM

- (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich says JT Energy Systems, its JV with Triathlon Batterien, acquires stake in NOVUM, a Dresden-based AI company and battery specialist.
- The use of AI-based analysis tools makes used vehicle batteries fit for their second and third lifetimes, company said
- NOVUM uses artificial intelligence to increase the profitability and efficiency of batteries in the areas of home and large-scale storage, electromobility and battery-powered devices
