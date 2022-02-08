Jungheinrich JV JT Energy Systems Buys Stake in Battery Specialist NOVUM (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich says JT Energy Systems, its JV with Triathlon Batterien, acquires stake in NOVUM, a Dresden-based AI company and battery specialist.The use of AI-based analysis tools makes used vehicle batteries fit for their second and … (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich says JT Energy Systems, its JV with Triathlon Batterien, acquires stake in NOVUM, a Dresden-based AI company and battery specialist.

The use of AI-based analysis tools makes used vehicle batteries fit for their second and third lifetimes, company said

