Netcompany CFO Buys Shares for About DKK 1 Million (PLX AI) – Netcompany CFO buys 2,349 shares -- company corrects initial statement in which it erroneously said the transaction was a sale. (PLX AI) – Netcompany CFO buys 2,349 shares -- company corrects initial statement in which it erroneously said the transaction was a sale. Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 08.02.2022, 14:00

