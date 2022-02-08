Banco BPM Net Interest Income up 3% for 2021 (PLX AI) – Banco BPM FY stated net income EUR 569 million.FY CET1 capital ratio 13.4%FY net interest income EUR 2,041.6 million, up 3% from 2020Says ratios are likely to improve yet again in 2022 as a result of further de-risking activities planned … (PLX AI) – Banco BPM FY stated net income EUR 569 million.

FY CET1 capital ratio 13.4%

FY net interest income EUR 2,041.6 million, up 3% from 2020

Says ratios are likely to improve yet again in 2022 as a result of further de-risking activities planned with a target of around EUR 1 billion Wertpapier

