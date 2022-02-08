Resurs Says Swedish FSA Says Bank is Not Compliant with Consumer Credit Act (PLX AI) – Resurs Holding says Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority gave preliminary assessment of Resurs Bank's credit assessments.Resurs Holding says Swedish FSA says Resurs Bank does not base its credit assessments on adequate dataResurs … (PLX AI) – Resurs Holding says Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority gave preliminary assessment of Resurs Bank's credit assessments.

Resurs Holding says Swedish FSA considering taking action against Resurs Bank

Resurs Holding says does not share Finansinspektionen’s preliminary assessment

Resurs Bank believes that the method recommended by Finansinspektionen entails substantial encroachment on consumer privacy and self-determination

Says it is not probable that the method would offer any better consumer protection

If Finansinspektionen upholds its preliminary assessment in a decision, Resurs Bank will consider appealing the decision



