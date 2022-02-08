Wallenius Wilhelmsen Proposes Dividend of $63.5 Million for 2021 (PLX AI) – Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q4 EBITDA USD 306 million.Despite supply chain disruptions such as semiconductor chip shortages and labor issues related to the pandemic, results were mainly driven by ShippingLogistics also delivered improved … (PLX AI) – Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q4 EBITDA USD 306 million.

Despite supply chain disruptions such as semiconductor chip shortages and labor issues related to the pandemic, results were mainly driven by Shipping

Logistics also delivered improved profitability, while Government saw a drop in margins, the company said

Says continue to expect the supply-demand balance in Shipping to remain favorable over the mid-term due to the overall global fleet situation

Logistics volumes will benefit from gradual improvement of automotive semiconductor chip supply expected during 2022 Wertpapier

