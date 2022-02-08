Nordea Gets ECB Nod for Additional EUR 1 Billion Share Buyback (PLX AI) – Nordea announces ECB approval of share buy-back applicationNordea received approval from ECB for further share buy-backs of EUR 1.0 billionThe inaugural share buy-back programme, which started on 22 October 2021, is progressing and … (PLX AI) – Nordea announces ECB approval of share buy-back application

Nordea received approval from ECB for further share buy-backs of EUR 1.0 billion

The inaugural share buy-back programme, which started on 22 October 2021, is progressing and expected to end during the first quarter of 2022 and no later than 30 April 2022

Nordea expects to initiate a follow-on share buy-back programme of up to EUR 1.0bn after the inaugural programme has ended Wertpapier

0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 08.02.2022, 21:01

