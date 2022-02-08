Paycom Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees High-Margin Revenue Growth
- (PLX AI) – Paycom Q4 revenue USD 285 million vs. estimate USD 276 million.
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 64.4 million vs. estimate USD 63 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 109.6 million vs. estimate USD 104 million
- Q4 net income USD 48.7 million
- Outlook: Quarter Ending March 31, 2022: Total Revenues in the range of $342 million to $344 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $161 million to $163 million
- Outlook Year Ending December 31, 2022: Total Revenues in the range of $1.314 billion to $1.316 billion, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $524 million to $526 million
- CEO sees set up to deliver strong high margin revenue growth for years to come
