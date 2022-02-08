checkAd

Paycom Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees High-Margin Revenue Growth

(PLX AI) – Paycom Q4 revenue USD 285 million vs. estimate USD 276 million.Q4 adjusted net income USD 64.4 million vs. estimate USD 63 millionQ4 adjusted EBITDA USD 109.6 million vs. estimate USD 104 millionQ4 net income USD 48.7 millionOutlook: …

  • (PLX AI) – Paycom Q4 revenue USD 285 million vs. estimate USD 276 million.
  • Q4 adjusted net income USD 64.4 million vs. estimate USD 63 million
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 109.6 million vs. estimate USD 104 million
  • Q4 net income USD 48.7 million
  • Outlook: Quarter Ending March 31, 2022: Total Revenues in the range of $342 million to $344 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $161 million to $163 million
  • Outlook Year Ending December 31, 2022: Total Revenues in the range of $1.314 billion to $1.316 billion, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $524 million to $526 million
  • CEO sees set up to deliver strong high margin revenue growth for years to come


