Assurant Sees 8-10% Adj. EBITDA Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – Assurant Q4 net income USD 126.7 million.Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 245.4 millionQ4 operating income USD 142.8 millionIn 2022, the company expects 8 to 10 percent growth in Adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, driven by …
- (PLX AI) – Assurant Q4 net income USD 126.7 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 245.4 million
- Q4 operating income USD 142.8 million
- In 2022, the company expects 8 to 10 percent growth in Adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, driven by expansion across Global Lifestyle and Global Housing
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0