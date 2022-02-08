Steris Raises Outlook for Revenue Growth, Adj. EPS (PLX AI) – Steris Q3 EPS USD 1.42.Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.12Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.85-7.95, up from USD 7.60-7.85 previouslyQ3 revenue USD 1,200 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 11%, up from 10-11% previously The increased outlook reflects … (PLX AI) – Steris Q3 EPS USD 1.42.

Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.12

Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.85-7.95, up from USD 7.60-7.85 previously

Q3 revenue USD 1,200 million

Outlook FY revenue growth 11%, up from 10-11% previously

The increased outlook reflects solid growth across the business and higher cost synergies from the Cantel acquisition somewhat offset by continued challenges from supply chain, inflation and earnings dilution from the recent divestiture of the Renal Care business Wertpapier

