FMC Starts New $1 Billion Share Buyback After Record Q4 Earnings

  • (PLX AI) – FMC starts new $1 billion share repurchase program; about $500-600 million to be bought back this year.
  • FMC Q4 Revenue of $1.41 billion
  • FMC Q4 Consolidated GAAP net income of $187 million
  • FMC Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $377 million
  • Outlook 2022 Revenue in the range of $5.25 to $5.55 billion, reflecting 7 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.32 to $1.48 billion, reflecting 6 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021
  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $6.80 to $8.10, reflecting 8 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021
  • Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $515 to $735 million


Autor: PLX AI
08.02.2022, 22:42  |   |   |   

