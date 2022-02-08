FMC Starts New $1 Billion Share Buyback After Record Q4 Earnings (PLX AI) – FMC starts new $1 billion share repurchase program; about $500-600 million to be bought back this year.FMC Q4 Revenue of $1.41 billionFMC Q4 Consolidated GAAP net income of $187 millionFMC Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $377 millionOutlook 2022 … (PLX AI) – FMC starts new $1 billion share repurchase program; about $500-600 million to be bought back this year.

FMC Q4 Revenue of $1.41 billion

FMC Q4 Consolidated GAAP net income of $187 million

FMC Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $377 million

Outlook 2022 Revenue in the range of $5.25 to $5.55 billion, reflecting 7 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.32 to $1.48 billion, reflecting 6 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021

Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $6.80 to $8.10, reflecting 8 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $515 to $735 million



