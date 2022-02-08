Carlsberg CEO Sells Shares for DKK 49.6 Million in Total After Cashing in Stock Options (PLX AI) – Carlsberg CEO Cees ’t Hart sells shares for DKK 21.5 million on Feb. 4 and for DKK 6.5 million on Feb. 7.20,000 shares sold in the first day and 6,000 shares sold in the second dayIn a third transaction, Cees ’t Hart sold another 20,000 … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg CEO Cees ’t Hart sells shares for DKK 21.5 million on Feb. 4 and for DKK 6.5 million on Feb. 7.

20,000 shares sold in the first day and 6,000 shares sold in the second day

In a third transaction, Cees ’t Hart sold another 20,000 shares between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8

Cees 't Hart exercised stock options granted in 2015 that left him with 52,000 shares after the exercise price

