Carlsberg CEO Sells Shares for DKK 49.6 Million in Total After Cashing in Stock Options
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg CEO Cees ’t Hart sells shares for DKK 21.5 million on Feb. 4 and for DKK 6.5 million on Feb. 7.20,000 shares sold in the first day and 6,000 shares sold in the second dayIn a third transaction, Cees ’t Hart sold another 20,000 …
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg CEO Cees ’t Hart sells shares for DKK 21.5 million on Feb. 4 and for DKK 6.5 million on Feb. 7.
- 20,000 shares sold in the first day and 6,000 shares sold in the second day
- In a third transaction, Cees ’t Hart sold another 20,000 shares between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8
- Cees ’t Hart exercised stock options granted in 2015 that left him with 52,000 shares after the exercise price
