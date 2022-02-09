Vontobel Earnings Beat Consensus; Increases Dividend by 33%
(PLX AI) – Vontobel FY pretax profit CHF 467 million vs. estimate CHF 437 million.
- (PLX AI) – Vontobel FY pretax profit CHF 467 million vs. estimate CHF 437 million.
- FY operating income CHF 1,536 million
- FY CET1 capital ratio 16.6%
- Dividend increase of 33 percent to CHF 3.00 per share
- Total net new money of CHF 8.1 billion
- Says on track to achieve 2022 targets
