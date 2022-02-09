Vontobel Earnings Beat Consensus; Increases Dividend by 33% (PLX AI) – Vontobel FY pretax profit CHF 467 million vs. estimate CHF 437 million.FY operating income CHF 1,536 million FY CET1 capital ratio 16.6%Dividend increase of 33 percent to CHF 3.00 per share Total net new money of CHF 8.1 billionSays on … (PLX AI) – Vontobel FY pretax profit CHF 467 million vs. estimate CHF 437 million.

FY operating income CHF 1,536 million

FY CET1 capital ratio 16.6%

Dividend increase of 33 percent to CHF 3.00 per share

Total net new money of CHF 8.1 billion

Says on track to achieve 2022 targets Wertpapier

