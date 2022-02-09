Akzo Nobel Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Cost Inflation Easing by Mid-2022
- (PLX AI) – Akzo Nobel Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 209 million vs. estimate EUR 213 million
- Q4 EBIT EUR 205 million vs. estimate EUR 190 million
- Q4 revenue EUR 2,403 million vs. estimate EUR 2,382 million
- Q4 net income EUR 187 million vs. estimate EUR 121 million
- AkzoNobel targets to grow at or above its relevant markets
- Says raw material cost inflation and supply constraints are expected to gradually ease by mid-2022
- Plans are in place to deliver the €2 billion adjusted EBITDA target for 2023, and an average annual 50 basis points increase in return on sales over the period 2021-2023
