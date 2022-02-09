Handelsbanken Q4 Operating Profit Just Below Consensus; Expenses up 13% (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken Q4 operating profit SEK 6,369 million vs. estimate SEK 6,400 million.Q4 net interest income SEK 7,503 millionQ4 net fee & commission income SEK 3,163 millionExpenses went up by 13% to SEK -5,187m (-4,600)Adjusted for the … (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken Q4 operating profit SEK 6,369 million vs. estimate SEK 6,400 million.

Q4 net interest income SEK 7,503 million

Q4 net fee & commission income SEK 3,163 million

Expenses went up by 13% to SEK -5,187m (-4,600)

Adjusted for the provision for Oktogonen, expenses rose by 5%, or SEK 249m; this was primarily attributable to a SEK 206m increase in development costs, the bank said

Credit loss ratio 0%

Says sales processes in Denmark and Finland proceeding according to plan Wertpapier

