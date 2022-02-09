Komax to Merge with Schleuniger in Share Deal (PLX AI) – Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG seek to merge.Komax 1.28 million new shares will be allocated in exchange for the Schleuniger shares of Metall Zug AG, giving Metall Zug AG a 25% stake in Komax Holding AGIn addition, the Annual General … (PLX AI) – Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG seek to merge.

In addition, the Annual General Meet-ing will be asked to rescind the 15% voting rights restriction and elect Jürg Werner, the current Chairman of Schleuniger AG, as an additional member of the Board of Directors Wertpapier

