Lundbeck Plans A and B Shares Structure
(PLX AI) – Lundbeck proposes a new share structure with A-shares and B-shares to increase financial capacity to fund future growth opportunities.Lundbeck says each existing shares will be split into one (1) A-share carrying ten votes and four (4) …
- (PLX AI) – Lundbeck proposes a new share structure with A-shares and B-shares to increase financial capacity to fund future growth opportunities.
- Lundbeck says each existing shares will be split into one (1) A-share carrying ten votes and four (4) B-shares each carrying one vote
- The Lundbeck Foundation will offer eligible shareholders a 1:1 exchange of their A-shares with the Foundation’s B-shares
