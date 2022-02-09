Lundbeck Plans A and B Shares Structure (PLX AI) – Lundbeck proposes a new share structure with A-shares and B-shares to increase financial capacity to fund future growth opportunities.Lundbeck says each existing shares will be split into one (1) A-share carrying ten votes and four (4) … (PLX AI) – Lundbeck proposes a new share structure with A-shares and B-shares to increase financial capacity to fund future growth opportunities.

Lundbeck says each existing shares will be split into one (1) A-share carrying ten votes and four (4) B-shares each carrying one vote

The Lundbeck Foundation will offer eligible shareholders a 1:1 exchange of their A-shares with the Foundation’s B-shares Wertpapier

H. Lundbeck Aktie





