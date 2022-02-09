Akastor Says Q4 Orders Healthy, with Increase in Aftermarket Services
(PLX AI) – Akastor Q4 revenue NOK 247 million.Q4 EBITDA NOK -15 millionQ4 EBIT NOK -51 millionStrong orders received leading to a healthy orderbook driven by USD 78 million project equipment order and ~10% increase QoQ in Aftermarket Services, the …
- (PLX AI) – Akastor Q4 revenue NOK 247 million.
- Q4 EBITDA NOK -15 million
- Q4 EBIT NOK -51 million
- Strong orders received leading to a healthy orderbook driven by USD 78 million project equipment order and ~10% increase QoQ in Aftermarket Services, the company said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0