Lundbeck FY Earnings Just Below Estimates; New Revenue Outlook Below Consensus

(PLX AI) – Lundbeck FY revenue DKK 16,299 million vs. estimate DKK 16,389 million.

Revenue decline of 5% in local currencies due to erosion on Northera following loss of exclusivity and reduced contract work

FY EPS DKK 6.63 vs. estimate DKK 6.63

FY EBIT margin 12.3% vs. estimate 13%

FY EBIT DKK 2,010 million vs. estimate DKK 2,117 million

Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,200-2,600 million

Outlook FY revenue DKK 16,700-17,300 million; consensus is at DKK 17,500 million

Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,600-4,000 million Wertpapier

09.02.2022, 07:39

