Lundbeck FY Earnings Just Below Estimates; New Revenue Outlook Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Lundbeck FY revenue DKK 16,299 million vs. estimate DKK 16,389 million.Revenue decline of 5% in local currencies due to erosion on Northera following loss of exclusivity and reduced contract workFY EPS DKK 6.63 vs. estimate DKK 6.63FY …
- (PLX AI) – Lundbeck FY revenue DKK 16,299 million vs. estimate DKK 16,389 million.
- Revenue decline of 5% in local currencies due to erosion on Northera following loss of exclusivity and reduced contract work
- FY EPS DKK 6.63 vs. estimate DKK 6.63
- FY EBIT margin 12.3% vs. estimate 13%
- FY EBIT DKK 2,010 million vs. estimate DKK 2,117 million
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,200-2,600 million
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 16,700-17,300 million; consensus is at DKK 17,500 million
- Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,600-4,000 million
