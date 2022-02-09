DSV Q4 Revenues Smash Estimates; Outlook for 2022 Higher Than Consensus
(PLX AI) – DSV Q4 revenue DKK 61,302 million vs. estimate DKK 54,400 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 5,113 million vs. estimate DKK 5,107 millionQ4 operating margin 8.3%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 18,000-20,000 million; consensus was at DKK 18,135 …
- (PLX AI) – DSV Q4 revenue DKK 61,302 million vs. estimate DKK 54,400 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 5,113 million vs. estimate DKK 5,107 million
- Q4 operating margin 8.3%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 18,000-20,000 million; consensus was at DKK 18,135 million
- Says expect that the current situation with congestion, tight capacity and high rate levels will continue well into 2022
- Says gradual reduction of the congestion could start in the second half of the year
- Assumes that the integration of GIL will continue as planned, and we expect special items in the level of DKK 1,000 million related to the integration in 2022
- Dividend DKK 5.50 per share; new share buyback of DKK 2.5 billion
