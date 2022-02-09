DSV Q4 Revenues Smash Estimates; Outlook for 2022 Higher Than Consensus (PLX AI) – DSV Q4 revenue DKK 61,302 million vs. estimate DKK 54,400 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 5,113 million vs. estimate DKK 5,107 millionQ4 operating margin 8.3%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 18,000-20,000 million; consensus was at DKK 18,135 … (PLX AI) – DSV Q4 revenue DKK 61,302 million vs. estimate DKK 54,400 million.

Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 5,113 million vs. estimate DKK 5,107 million

Q4 operating margin 8.3%

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 18,000-20,000 million; consensus was at DKK 18,135 million

Says expect that the current situation with congestion, tight capacity and high rate levels will continue well into 2022

Says gradual reduction of the congestion could start in the second half of the year

Assumes that the integration of GIL will continue as planned, and we expect special items in the level of DKK 1,000 million related to the integration in 2022

Dividend DKK 5.50 per share; new share buyback of DKK 2.5 billion



