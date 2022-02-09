Elkem Shares Seen Jumping Over 10% After Earnings Beat (PLX AI) – Elkem shares are seen rising more than 10% today after earnings beat expectations and demand remains strong, analysts said. Elkem Q4 EBITDA of NOK 3,059 million easily exceeded estimates of NOK 2,823 million, with EPS of NOK 3.11 above … (PLX AI) – Elkem shares are seen rising more than 10% today after earnings beat expectations and demand remains strong, analysts said.

Elkem Q4 EBITDA of NOK 3,059 million easily exceeded estimates of NOK 2,823 million, with EPS of NOK 3.11 above consensus of NOK 2.97

Elkem delivered a strong Q4 report, and the results will be even better in Q1 due to significantly higher contract prices for silicon, Carnegie said

Silicon Products will benefit from significantly higher contract prices for silicon and significant price increases for foundry alloys in Q1, SEB said

Going into 2022, we continue to see a strong demand for Elkem’s products, driven by the group’s strong market positions, Elkem's CEO said



