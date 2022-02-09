Maersk Drops More Than 5% After Conservative Outlook Below Consensus (PLX AI) – Maersk shares fell more than 5% at the open after the company gave new outlook for 2022 that was significantly below consensus. Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 24,000 million, meaning no growth from 2021; consensus USD 25,100 … (PLX AI) – Maersk shares fell more than 5% at the open after the company gave new outlook for 2022 that was significantly below consensus.

Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 24,000 million, meaning no growth from 2021; consensus USD 25,100 million

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT USD 19,000 million; consensus USD 19,600 million

Analysts at DNB said yesterday buy-side investor expectations probably was for EBITDA outlook higher than USD 27,000 million

The conservative guidance assumes rate normalization in early H2

Meanwhile, capex guidance of $9-10 billion for 2022/23 may also be higher than expected, some analysts said Wertpapier

