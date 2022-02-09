Evolution Drops 7% After Earnings Miss, Margin Deterioration (PLX AI) – Evolution shares fell 7% after fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations and EBITDA margin slipped compared to the previous quarter. Q4 revenue EUR 300 million vs estimate EUR 305 million, with EBITDA EUR 207 million vs estimate EUR 214 … (PLX AI) – Evolution shares fell 7% after fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations and EBITDA margin slipped compared to the previous quarter.

Q4 revenue EUR 300 million vs estimate EUR 305 million, with EBITDA EUR 207 million vs estimate EUR 214 million

EBITDA margin was 68.9%, down from 69.9% in Q3 (although up from 54.2% in Q4 last year)

The company said it expects full year 2022 EBITDA margin to be in the 69%-71% range

The margin softness in Q4 was likely due to higher than estimated new tables, analysts at Bank of America said

This shouldn't be a cause for concern, they added, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock



Wertpapier

Evolution Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 09.02.2022, 09:17 | | 63 0 | 0 09.02.2022, 09:17 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer