Pandora Rises 5% on Strong Guidance Confirming Momentum Through 2023
(PLX AI) – Pandora shares rose 5% in early trading after issuing strong guidance that confirms the company's momentum through next year, analysts said.Pandora sees 2022 organic growth of 3-6%, with EBIT margin 25-25.5%Also sees 2023 revenue DKK …
- Pandora sees 2022 organic growth of 3-6%, with EBIT margin 25-25.5%
- Also sees 2023 revenue DKK 27-28.1 billion vs. consensus DKK 26.1 billion
- The stock had been falling over the past week leading to the earnings, with investors fearing soft guidance
- Pandora usually guides conservatively, but still implies growth acceleration through next year, analysts at Carnegie said
- The 2023 target should lead to estimate upgrades: Carnegie
