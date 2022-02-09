Pandora Rises 5% on Strong Guidance Confirming Momentum Through 2023 (PLX AI) – Pandora shares rose 5% in early trading after issuing strong guidance that confirms the company's momentum through next year, analysts said.Pandora sees 2022 organic growth of 3-6%, with EBIT margin 25-25.5%Also sees 2023 revenue DKK … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares rose 5% in early trading after issuing strong guidance that confirms the company's momentum through next year, analysts said.

Pandora sees 2022 organic growth of 3-6%, with EBIT margin 25-25.5%

Also sees 2023 revenue DKK 27-28.1 billion vs. consensus DKK 26.1 billion

The stock had been falling over the past week leading to the earnings, with investors fearing soft guidance

Pandora usually guides conservatively, but still implies growth acceleration through next year, analysts at Carnegie said

