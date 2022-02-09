Lundbeck Falls 2% as Vyepti Biggest Disappointment in Earnings Miss, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Lundbeck shares fell 2% in early trading, after the company's earnings came in just below estimates, with Vyepti the biggest disappointment, analysts said. Vyepti sales for the full year were DKK 492 million, a miss of 6% vs consensusSeen … (PLX AI) – Lundbeck shares fell 2% in early trading, after the company's earnings came in just below estimates, with Vyepti the biggest disappointment, analysts said.

Vyepti sales for the full year were DKK 492 million, a miss of 6% vs consensus

Seen only in the Q4 context, Vyepti sales missed by 10%

Lundbeck only barely delivered on its 2021 guidance, SEB said

The report was weak on most items, and estimates for 2022 will likely be down more than 5%, SEB said

Outlook for 2022 is below consensus, with revenue of DKK 16.7-17.3 billion vs consensus of DKK 17.5 billion Wertpapier

