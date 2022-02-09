Equinor Rises Nearly 4% After Earnings Beat, Shareholder Remuneration Windfall
- (PLX AI) – Equinor rose nearly 4% after the company's earnings beat expectations and it announced a slew of measures to return cash to shareholders.
- Equinor is increasing the share buy-back program up to USD 5 billion for 2022 and will give an extraordinary quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share for four quarters
- The strong shareholder remuneration for 2022 should support the share price, Bank of America analysts said
- The shareholder remuneration yield thus becomes 10.7%, above the sector average of 9%, BofA said
- Equinor earnings featured very strong headline figures, with higher natural gas volumes at already known record prices, while the shareholder remuneration is generous, SEB said
