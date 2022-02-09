Equinor Rises Nearly 4% After Earnings Beat, Shareholder Remuneration Windfall (PLX AI) – Equinor rose nearly 4% after the company's earnings beat expectations and it announced a slew of measures to return cash to shareholders.Equinor is increasing the share buy-back program up to USD 5 billion for 2022 and will give an … (PLX AI) – Equinor rose nearly 4% after the company's earnings beat expectations and it announced a slew of measures to return cash to shareholders.

Equinor is increasing the share buy-back program up to USD 5 billion for 2022 and will give an extraordinary quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share for four quarters

The strong shareholder remuneration for 2022 should support the share price, Bank of America analysts said

The shareholder remuneration yield thus becomes 10.7%, above the sector average of 9%, BofA said

Equinor earnings featured very strong headline figures, with higher natural gas volumes at already known record prices, while the shareholder remuneration is generous, SEB said



