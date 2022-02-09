Tomra Rises 3.3% as Carnegie Upgrades on Better Risk/Reward
- (PLX AI) – Tomra shares rose 3.3% after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to hold from sell.
- Tomra has better risk/reward now, with the valuation back within the estimated market potential, Carnegie said
- Price target of NOK 454 implies 7% upside from yesterday's close
