Tomra Rises 3.3% as Carnegie Upgrades on Better Risk/Reward (PLX AI) – Tomra shares rose 3.3% after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to hold from sell. Tomra has better risk/reward now, with the valuation back within the estimated market potential, Carnegie saidPrice target of NOK 454 implies 7% … (PLX AI) – Tomra shares rose 3.3% after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to hold from sell.

Tomra has better risk/reward now, with the valuation back within the estimated market potential, Carnegie said

Price target of NOK 454 implies 7% upside from yesterday's close Wertpapier

Tomra Systems Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 09.02.2022, 09:48 | | 25 0 | 0 09.02.2022, 09:48 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer