Demant Rises 4.3% as Danske Sees Clear Upside Potential
(PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 4.3%, recouping losses after yesterday's earnings as analysts at Danske Bank reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock. The company still has significant potential for pent-up demand, more than currently included …
- (PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 4.3%, recouping losses after yesterday's earnings as analysts at Danske Bank reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock.
- The company still has significant potential for pent-up demand, more than currently included in the guidance, Danske said, maintaining a price target of DKK 370
- Outlook for 2022 is EBIT DKK 3,450-3,750 million, while consensus was DKK 3,644 million before yesterday's earnings
- In light of multiple sources of uncertainty, the guidance is actually quite solid, Danske said, forecasting that the company will exceed its expectations
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0