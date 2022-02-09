Demant Rises 4.3% as Danske Sees Clear Upside Potential (PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 4.3%, recouping losses after yesterday's earnings as analysts at Danske Bank reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock. The company still has significant potential for pent-up demand, more than currently included … (PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 4.3%, recouping losses after yesterday's earnings as analysts at Danske Bank reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock.

The company still has significant potential for pent-up demand, more than currently included in the guidance, Danske said, maintaining a price target of DKK 370

Outlook for 2022 is EBIT DKK 3,450-3,750 million, while consensus was DKK 3,644 million before yesterday's earnings

In light of multiple sources of uncertainty, the guidance is actually quite solid, Danske said, forecasting that the company will exceed its expectations Wertpapier

