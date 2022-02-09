Maersk Bounces Back Into Positive Territory as Traders Bet Low Guidance Sure to Be Lifted
(PLX AI) – Maersk shares rebounded, from down 5% in the morning to up 2% close to noon, as traders and analysts said the disappointing guidance was likely purposefully conservative and will be lifted later in the year. Maersk guided for 2022 …
- Maersk guided for 2022 adjusted EBITDA USD 24,000 million, meaning no growth from 2021; consensus USD 25,100 million
- The soft guidance and lack of special dividend disappointed the market (initially), but the guidance is conservative, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation with a price target of DKK 32,000
- Consensus is likely to be lifted, as Maersk usually guides low, Carnegie said
- While Maersk said it assumed Ocean normalization early in the second half, the tight market is not likely to ease until after the peak season in late Q3, Carnegie said
