Maersk Bounces Back Into Positive Territory as Traders Bet Low Guidance Sure to Be Lifted (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rebounded, from down 5% in the morning to up 2% close to noon, as traders and analysts said the disappointing guidance was likely purposefully conservative and will be lifted later in the year. Maersk guided for 2022 … (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rebounded, from down 5% in the morning to up 2% close to noon, as traders and analysts said the disappointing guidance was likely purposefully conservative and will be lifted later in the year.

Maersk guided for 2022 adjusted EBITDA USD 24,000 million, meaning no growth from 2021; consensus USD 25,100 million

The soft guidance and lack of special dividend disappointed the market (initially), but the guidance is conservative, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation with a price target of DKK 32,000

Consensus is likely to be lifted, as Maersk usually guides low, Carnegie said

While Maersk said it assumed Ocean normalization early in the second half, the tight market is not likely to ease until after the peak season in late Q3, Carnegie said



