Mediobanca Q2 Net Profit EUR 263.9 Million; CET1 14.1% Fully Loaded
(PLX AI) – Mediobanca Q2 CET1 capital ratio 14.1%.Q2 net income EUR 263.9 millionSays loan loss provisions were prudent at EUR 35 millionRevenues at an all-time high of EUR 753 million, up 7% QoQ, with NII up 5% and fees up 19%
- (PLX AI) – Mediobanca Q2 CET1 capital ratio 14.1%.
- Q2 net income EUR 263.9 million
- Says loan loss provisions were prudent at EUR 35 million
- Revenues at an all-time high of EUR 753 million, up 7% QoQ, with NII up 5% and fees up 19%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0