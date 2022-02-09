Mediobanca Q2 Net Profit EUR 263.9 Million; CET1 14.1% Fully Loaded (PLX AI) – Mediobanca Q2 CET1 capital ratio 14.1%.Q2 net income EUR 263.9 millionSays loan loss provisions were prudent at EUR 35 millionRevenues at an all-time high of EUR 753 million, up 7% QoQ, with NII up 5% and fees up 19% (PLX AI) – Mediobanca Q2 CET1 capital ratio 14.1%.

