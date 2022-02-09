CVS Revenue, Adj. EPS Top Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – CVS FY revenue USD 292,100 million vs. estimate USD 291,000 million.
- FY adjusted EPS USD 8.40 vs. estimate USD 8.36
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.10-8.30, unchanged
- Revised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion from $12.5 billion to $13.0 billion
