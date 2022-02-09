checkAd

CVS Revenue, Adj. EPS Top Estimates; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – CVS FY revenue USD 292,100 million vs. estimate USD 291,000 million.FY adjusted EPS USD 8.40 vs. estimate USD 8.36Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.10-8.30, unchangedRevised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.0 billion to $13.0 …

  • (PLX AI) – CVS FY revenue USD 292,100 million vs. estimate USD 291,000 million.
  • FY adjusted EPS USD 8.40 vs. estimate USD 8.36
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.10-8.30, unchanged
  • Revised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion from $12.5 billion to $13.0 billion

