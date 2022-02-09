K+S Says 2022 Outlook Is Better Than Consensus (PLX AI) – K S Outlook 2022 FY EBITDA EUR 1,600-1,900 million.Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 600-800 million, based on capex of EUR 400 millionAccording to K S, consensus is EUR 1,269 million for EBITDA in 2022 (PLX AI) – K+S Outlook 2022 FY EBITDA EUR 1,600-1,900 million.

Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 600-800 million, based on capex of EUR 400 million

According to K+S, consensus is EUR 1,269 million for EBITDA in 2022

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 09.02.2022, 12:42

