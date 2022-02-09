K+S Says 2022 Outlook Is Better Than Consensus
(PLX AI) – K S Outlook 2022 FY EBITDA EUR 1,600-1,900 million.Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 600-800 million, based on capex of EUR 400 millionAccording to K S, consensus is EUR 1,269 million for EBITDA in 2022
