Albemarle in Talks to Expand Lithium JV with Mineral Resources
- (PLX AI) – Albemarle in Discussions with Mineral Resources to Expand Lithium Joint Venture.
- Albemarle says ownership of the Wodgina mine would change from 60/40 (ALB/MIN) to 50/50
- Albemarle says ownership of Kemerton I/II would remain 60/40
- Albemarle would supply Greenbushes spodumene for use at Kemerton
- Potential new 50/50 joint venture to own additional lithium conversion asset(s) outside of Australia to be jointly funded 50/50 by MRL and Albemarle. Albemarle would be the operator of these assets
- Albemarle would remain the exclusive marketer of lithium products for the JVs
