Albemarle in Talks to Expand Lithium JV with Mineral Resources (PLX AI) – Albemarle in Discussions with Mineral Resources to Expand Lithium Joint Venture.Albemarle says ownership of the Wodgina mine would change from 60/40 (ALB/MIN) to 50/50Albemarle says ownership of Kemerton I/II would remain 60/40Albemarle … (PLX AI) – Albemarle in Discussions with Mineral Resources to Expand Lithium Joint Venture.

Albemarle says ownership of the Wodgina mine would change from 60/40 (ALB/MIN) to 50/50

Albemarle says ownership of Kemerton I/II would remain 60/40

Albemarle would supply Greenbushes spodumene for use at Kemerton

Potential new 50/50 joint venture to own additional lithium conversion asset(s) outside of Australia to be jointly funded 50/50 by MRL and Albemarle. Albemarle would be the operator of these assets

Albemarle would remain the exclusive marketer of lithium products for the JVs Wertpapier

09.02.2022, 12:46

