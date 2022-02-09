checkAd

Albemarle in Talks to Expand Lithium JV with Mineral Resources

(PLX AI) – Albemarle in Discussions with Mineral Resources to Expand Lithium Joint Venture.Albemarle says ownership of the Wodgina mine would change from 60/40 (ALB/MIN) to 50/50Albemarle says ownership of Kemerton I/II would remain 60/40Albemarle …

  • (PLX AI) – Albemarle in Discussions with Mineral Resources to Expand Lithium Joint Venture.
  • Albemarle says ownership of the Wodgina mine would change from 60/40 (ALB/MIN) to 50/50
  • Albemarle says ownership of Kemerton I/II would remain 60/40
  • Albemarle would supply Greenbushes spodumene for use at Kemerton
  • Potential new 50/50 joint venture to own additional lithium conversion asset(s) outside of Australia to be jointly funded 50/50 by MRL and Albemarle. Albemarle would be the operator of these assets
  • Albemarle would remain the exclusive marketer of lithium products for the JVs
Autor: PLX AI
09.02.2022, 12:46   

