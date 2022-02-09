Fox Q2 Adj. EBITDA, Revenue Beat Consensus (PLX AI) – Fox Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 310 million vs. estimate USD 216 million.Q2 revenue USD 4,440 million vs. estimate USD 4,260 millionAffiliate revenues increased 11% with 12% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment and 10% growth at the … (PLX AI) – Fox Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 310 million vs. estimate USD 216 million.

Q2 revenue USD 4,440 million vs. estimate USD 4,260 million

Affiliate revenues increased 11% with 12% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment and 10% growth at the Television segment

Advertising revenues increased 6% Wertpapier

Fox Registered (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 09.02.2022, 14:02 | | 22 0 | 0 09.02.2022, 14:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer