Fox Q2 Adj. EBITDA, Revenue Beat Consensus
(PLX AI) – Fox Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 310 million vs. estimate USD 216 million.Q2 revenue USD 4,440 million vs. estimate USD 4,260 millionAffiliate revenues increased 11% with 12% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment and 10% growth at the …
- (PLX AI) – Fox Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 310 million vs. estimate USD 216 million.
- Q2 revenue USD 4,440 million vs. estimate USD 4,260 million
- Affiliate revenues increased 11% with 12% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment and 10% growth at the Television segment
- Advertising revenues increased 6%
