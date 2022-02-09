Republic Services Buys US Ecology for $48 per Share or $2.2 Billion (PLX AI) – Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology, a Leading Environmental Solutions Company.Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology for $48 per share in cashRepublic Services to Acquire US Ecology for total value of approximately $2.2 … (PLX AI) – Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology, a Leading Environmental Solutions Company.

Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology for $48 per share in cash

Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology for total value of approximately $2.2 billion

Republic expects transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings and free cash flow, with $40 million of cost synergies expected to be achieved within the first three years Wertpapier

Republic Services Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 09.02.2022, 14:36 | | 13 0 | 0 09.02.2022, 14:36 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer