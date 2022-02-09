Rockwool Soars 16% After Upbeat Growth Outlook for 2022 (PLX AI) – Rockwool shares skyrocketed 16% after the company gave an upbeat revenue growth outlook of 15-20% for the year. Q4 sales already came in ahead of expectations at EUR 842 million vs. EUR 802 million consensusAnalysts expected only 12% … (PLX AI) – Rockwool shares skyrocketed 16% after the company gave an upbeat revenue growth outlook of 15-20% for the year.

Q4 sales already came in ahead of expectations at EUR 842 million vs. EUR 802 million consensus

Analysts expected only 12% revenue growth for 2022

The company's optimism pushed shares higher, after they were already trading up 5% before the report

With the growth guidance primarily being driven by price and the usual caution in assumptions for the second half of the year in the guidance, the report offers a lot of relief, analysts at SEB said Wertpapier

